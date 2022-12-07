Portugal thrashes Switzerland 6-1 and is in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Cup

Portugal became the last team classified to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Cup. The Iberians thrashed Switzerland 6-1, this Tuesday afternoon (6) at Lusail Stadium. With this result, Portugal faces Morocco, starting at 12h (Brasília time) next Saturday (10), at the Al Thumama Stadium, in search of a place in the semifinals of the competition.

A perfect night for Portugal! The Round of 16 comes to a close. It’s time for the Quarter-Finals 👀 #FIFAWorldCup 🇧🇷 @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Before the ball rolled, the big highlight was the presence of star Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. In the version of the Portuguese coach Fernando Santos, the choice was due to technical reasons, denying the version of the European press that there were disagreements between the commander and the star player. This was the first time in 21 games that CR7 appeared as an option on the bench for Portugal in a World Cup.

After the ball rolled, the spotlight turned to Gonçalo Ramos, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo. In the 16th minute, when the game was starting to drag on, the number 26 of Portugal received it inside the area and spun with his left leg, sending a kick in the angle of goalkeeper Sommer to open the scoring.

At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Switzerland were forced to come out from behind. And he even managed to create an opportunity, in a beautiful free kick by Shaqiri. But the attempt at reaction was short-lived. At 32 minutes, the experienced defender Pepe, 39 years old, took advantage of a corner kick to finish with a header and make it 2-0.

At 37, Switzerland did not discount by very little. Freuler took advantage of goalkeeper Diogo Costa’s rebound and headed it. The ball was going in, but Dalot saved it practically on top of the line. The next big break was Portuguese. At 42 minutes, Bruno Fernandes found a spectacular pass to Gonçalo Ramos. The center forward faced goalkeeper Sommer, concluded and the Swiss defender avoided the third.

The goal that did not come out at the very end of the first stage came in the first minutes of the second half. Dallot crossed from the right, at five minutes, and Gonçalo Ramos himself anticipated the defense to hit under the goalkeeper.

The fourth goal came five minutes later. Raphael Guerreiro, after a good move on the left, hit hard to fill the Swiss net.

Even in an extremely complicated situation, Switzerland kept trying and was rewarded with the goal of honor in the 12th minute. After a corner kick from the right, the ball was deflected off the first post and Akanji finished freely to overcome Diogo Costa.

But the day wasn’t really Switzerland. In a beautiful counterattack, João Felix passed to Gonçalo Ramos, who, with a cavadinha, scored for the third time in the match. 5 to 1 for the Iberian Peninsula team.

With the score and classification already secured, coach Fernando Santos answered the various requests from the crowd at Estádio de Lusail and put on the field the star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The star even tried to score and equal Eusébio as the team’s top scorer in Cups. But who closed the scoring for the Portuguese was Rafael Leão, already in stoppage time with a crossed kick.