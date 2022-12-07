Deputies and senators approve sectoral budget reports

The Joint Budget Committee approved this Tuesday (6) the 16 sectoral reports referring to the 2023 Annual Budget Law project (PLN 32/2022). Each report details an area of ​​the Federal Budget and evaluates the amendments that contemplate the bodies in that area, suggesting which ones should be accepted.

In the next few days, deputies and senators will analyze the report of the committee that evaluates works with evidence of irregularities and, then, the final report by Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). The vote on the 2023 Budget is scheduled for December 16, at a joint meeting of the National Congress.

The Preliminary Report of the 2023 Budget has already been approved by the committee and forecasts that revenue and expenditure projections total BRL 5.2 trillion, with BRL 143.5 billion earmarked for the investment budget of state-owned companies and BRL 5 trillion for budgets tax and social security. Of these, R$ 2 trillion refer to the refinancing of the federal public debt.

Castro’s text foresees that the target for the Central Government’s primary deficit in 2023 be set at BRL 65.9 billion in the 2023 Budgetary Guidelines Law (LDO), equivalent to 0.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). ), with an increase in relation to the primary deficit calculated in 2021 (0.41% of GDP). In the 2023 Annual Budget Bill (PLOA), the forecast is that the primary result of the Central Government will be slightly lower than the LDO target (BRL 63.7 billion).