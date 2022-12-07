TSE approves Lula and Alckmin campaign accounts

Unanimously, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved today (6) the campaign accounts of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, in this year’s election.

Based on a report by TSE technicians, the rapporteur for the case, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, said that “specific flaws” identified in the rendering of accounts were clarified and did not compromise the regularity of the accounts.

The minister pointed out that the court’s technicians analyzed around 11,000 accountability documents and 2,500 invoices.

“Considering that the occurrences pointed out by the technical unit are fully overcome, before the presentation of clarifications and documents, I recognize the full regularity of the financial movement submitted to the TSE”, said the rapporteur.

Also voting in favor of approval were ministers Carlos Horbach, Sergio Banhos, Benedito Gonçalves, Raul Araújo, Cármen Lúcia and the president, Alexandre de Moraes.

In an opinion sent to the TSE, the Electoral Public Ministry (MPE) also defended the approval of the accounts because “there is no irregularity to be sanctioned”.

proclamation of the elect

During the session, the ministers also approved the final election report and proclaimed Lula and Alckmin as president and vice president elected in the 2022 election.

The procedure approved the tallying of votes and the result of the second round, which was announced on October 30, hours after the end of voting.

Graduation

The analysis of the campaign’s accounts is a measure that must be fulfilled before the diplomacy of Lula and Alckmin, which will take place on Monday (12).

The diplomation is a ceremony organized by the Electoral Court to formalize the choice of elected officials and marks the end of the electoral process. With the electoral diploma in hand, those elected can take office on January 1, 2023. The document will be signed and delivered by the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The TSE is responsible for qualifying candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Deputies, senators and governors are qualified by regional electoral courts (TREs).