Trade divergences mark the 61st Mercosur Summit

This Tuesday (6th), in Montevideo, Uruguay, ended the 61st Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur. At the end of his term, President Jair Bolsonaro decided not to attend the meeting and was represented by Vice President Hamilton Mourão, in addition to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França. At the end of the event, Argentina assumed the pro-tempore presidency of the bloc for the next semester.

This edition of the summit was marked by trade disagreements involving the bloc’s members, especially after the manifestation, by the Uruguayan government, about the desire to sign free trade agreements outside Mercosur. The neighboring country is even negotiating an accession to the Trans-Pacific Treaty (TPP), which is a free trade area that involves 11 countries from Asia, Oceania and the Americas. The movement in Montevideo came to be the target of criticism from the other partners who, in a statement issued last week, promised to “adopt eventual measures to defend their interests in the legal and commercial scope”.

In his speech at the opening of the 61st Summit, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, defended the right of the bloc’s countries to sign trade agreements that may be more favorable.

“We want to be open to the world. Of course, if we go together, we’ll go better. That’s what we want, but we’re not willing to stay quiet, doing nothing. We can’t talk about rupture, but about resolving tensions,” he said. the Uruguayan.

In response, Argentine President Alberto Fernández said that a unilateral action violates internal Mercosur rules. “You say you don’t want a rupture, but in a society when someone doesn’t follow the rules, they are breaking with the norms. If the rules need to be changed, we’ll discuss it, but while that doesn’t happen, we must respect them,” he said.

Hamilton Mourão highlighted the need to build consensus and preserve trade within the bloc. He went so far as to highlight the actions of the Brazilian government to jointly expand commercial agreements.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez highlighted the existing asymmetries between the bloc’s countries, which are very disproportionate in geographic terms and size of economy, and reinforced the adoption of common strategies.

Mercosur is considered the largest regional integration initiative in Latin America, accounting for two thirds of the region’s territory, population and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Exchanges between the bloc’s countries totaled US$ 40.6 billion in 2021. Mercosur’s commercial exchange with the other countries, in 2021, was US$ 598 billion.