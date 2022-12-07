Brazil open quarterfinals of the World Cup next Friday

With Portugal’s 6-1 defeat of Switzerland, another phase of the Qatar Cup came to an end. Now, after a two-day break, attention will turn to the quarterfinals, which will start next Friday (9) with two matches.

And it will be up to Brazil to open the new stage of the competition, when it will face Croatia from 12h (Brasília time) on Friday at Estádio Cidade da Educação. On the same day, but starting at 4 pm, it will be the turn of the Netherlands and Argentina to face each other at the Lusail Stadium.

The Quarter-Finals are set! 🇧🇷 The four teams that will progress to the Semi-Finals are:

1. ___________

two. ___________

3. ___________

4. ___________#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

A day later, on Saturday (10), Morocco (which is playing in the quarterfinals of a World Cup for the first time) and Portugal will play, starting at 12:00, at the Al Thumama Stadium in search of a place in the semifinals. Four hours later, it will be the turn of England and France to close the quarterfinals at Al Bayt Stadium.