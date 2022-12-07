BrazilBrazil

PM is shot dead in confrontation with criminals in favela in Rio

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The sergeant of the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) of the Military Police, Ângelo Rodrigues de Azevedo, 48, was killed this afternoon (7) with a shot to the head in the Bateau Mouche community, in Praça Seca in the west zone of Rio , where drug traffickers and militiamen have been fighting for several days for dominance in the region.

The soldier was rushed to the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital, in Penha, but he couldn’t resist the wound shot from a rifle. According to a PM advisory, BOPE teams were attacked by gunfire in the community’s forest area, during an action aimed at repressing the circulation of criminals in the region. There was intense confrontation and the policeman was hit.

The sergeant had been with the corporation since 2000 and leaves a wife and three children. There is still no information on the time and place of burial.

The Praça Seca region is formed by the communities of Rua Barão, Bateau Mouche and Chacrinha. The City Hall’s Rio Operations Center advises drivers to avoid the region, due to the partial closure of Rua Cândido Benício, at the height of the BRT station. Residents set fire to garbage and sticks and the atmosphere remains tense in the area. Bope teams continue to search the densely forested area in search of criminals.

In a note, the Secretary of State for the Military Police mourned the death of Sergeant Azevedo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Trade divergences mark the 61st Mercosur Summit

12 mins ago

Brazil open quarterfinals of the World Cup next Friday

36 mins ago

Chamber approves extension of subsidies for hydroelectric plants

1 hour ago

Minister of the Environment takes stock of COP 27

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.