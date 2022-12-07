BrazilBrazil

Minister of the Environment takes stock of COP 27

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Creation of a loss and damage fund to help the most vulnerable countries, progress in creating a carbon market and even negotiating with other countries to recognize those who have forests, especially tropical forests. These were some milestones of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), highlighted by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil this Tuesday (6).

According to Leite, the world is looking for a new economy that is neutral in emissions and Brazil is part of that solution. “How does that happen? Bilateral and multilateral negotiations, creating rules and proposing goals for countries,” he said. Leite said that Brazil made an agreement with other nations such as Indonesia and Congo to outline a project for recognition and remuneration for those who have forests, especially tropical forests.

The minister also commented that Brazil set up, with the participation of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), the Brazilian Service to Support Micro and Small Companies (Sebrae) and the Brazilian for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (ApexBrazil), a stand where he could show the Brazil of green energies, such as wind, solar and biomass.

Joaquim Leite also said that Brazil raised the discussion about the creation of a methane market. According to the minister, organic waste from livestock, agriculture and urban areas, after due treatment, can be transformed into biogas or biomethane. “Where you have a residue that would be left there, degrading, you can turn it into a product like biogas, reducing methane in the atmosphere,” he said.

The Minister of the Environment also commented on the reduction in annual deforestation in the Amazon, which dropped 11.27% in the 2021/22 period compared to 2020/21, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). According to him, the result was the result of Operation Guardians of the Biome, coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security with the participation of the Ministry of the Environment, Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, National Public Security Force, National Indian Foundation (Funai) , Management and Operational Center for the Amazon Protection System (Censipam) and oversight bodies such as the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio). “All acting together”.

See the full interview:

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil has a good start at the Paralympic Boccia World Cup

44 mins ago

Cheering from the hospital, Pelé posts a photo of his first World Cup

20 hours ago

Fans arrive at Copacabana to watch Brazil and Korea

21 hours ago

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against four Uruguayan players

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.