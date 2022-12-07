Minister of the Environment takes stock of COP 27

Creation of a loss and damage fund to help the most vulnerable countries, progress in creating a carbon market and even negotiating with other countries to recognize those who have forests, especially tropical forests. These were some milestones of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), highlighted by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil this Tuesday (6).

According to Leite, the world is looking for a new economy that is neutral in emissions and Brazil is part of that solution. “How does that happen? Bilateral and multilateral negotiations, creating rules and proposing goals for countries,” he said. Leite said that Brazil made an agreement with other nations such as Indonesia and Congo to outline a project for recognition and remuneration for those who have forests, especially tropical forests.

The minister also commented that Brazil set up, with the participation of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), the Brazilian Service to Support Micro and Small Companies (Sebrae) and the Brazilian for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (ApexBrazil), a stand where he could show the Brazil of green energies, such as wind, solar and biomass.

Joaquim Leite also said that Brazil raised the discussion about the creation of a methane market. According to the minister, organic waste from livestock, agriculture and urban areas, after due treatment, can be transformed into biogas or biomethane. “Where you have a residue that would be left there, degrading, you can turn it into a product like biogas, reducing methane in the atmosphere,” he said.

The Minister of the Environment also commented on the reduction in annual deforestation in the Amazon, which dropped 11.27% in the 2021/22 period compared to 2020/21, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). According to him, the result was the result of Operation Guardians of the Biome, coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security with the participation of the Ministry of the Environment, Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, National Public Security Force, National Indian Foundation (Funai) , Management and Operational Center for the Amazon Protection System (Censipam) and oversight bodies such as the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio). “All acting together”.

See the full interview: