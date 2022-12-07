Brazil has a good start at the Paralympic Boccia World Cup

The Paralympic Boccia World Championship began this Tuesday (6). And Brazil had a good participation in the main competition of the modality of the Paris 2024 cycle, which brings together more than 170 athletes from 40 countries and which is held in the Olympic Park of Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The highlight of the Brazilian team was Evelyn Oliveira, who, in the BC3 class (for athletes with severe disabilities and who can use the auxiliary tool and have help from another person), beat the South African Elanza Jordaan by 18 to 0.

“I was very happy to have started the Worlds after such a long journey. There is nothing more rewarding than having a debut like this, with a consistent victory, with tranquility in the four partials. I’m happy with the result and hope to maintain this performance for the remainder of the championship”, declared the São Paulo native to the press office of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).

Evelyn Oliveira wins 18-0 in her debut at the Boccia World Cup in Rio; Brazil has seven wins on the first day of competition: pic.twitter.com/dmru4W98Zn — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) December 6, 2022

The two bronze medalists at the 2020 Games (Tokyo) José Carlos Chagas and Maciel Santos also debuted at the Worlds with elastic scores.

José Carlos beat the Japanese Takumi Nakamura by 11 to 1 in the BC1 class (for athletes who can play with their hands or feet and who have the option of an assistant). Cearense Maciel debuted in his seventh participation in world championships, beating South Korean Minkyu Kwak by 8 to 1 in the BC2 class (for athletes who do not receive assistance). Still for the men, but for the BC3 class, Mateus Carvalho beat the Egyptian Abdelrahman Saad by 9 to 0.

In the women’s category, Andreza Vitória and Evani Calado from Pernambuco defeated, respectively, Yushae Andrade, from Bermuda, by 5 to 2 by BC1, and the Japanese Keiko Tanaka, by 4 to 2 by BC3. For the BC4 class (for athletes with severe disabilities, but who do not receive assistance), São Paulo Josi Silva beat Chilean Norma Concha by 8 to 0.

The only Brazilian draw of the day came with Eliseu dos Santos, who was 2-2 with the Thai Ritthikrai Somsanuk in the BC4 class. The man from Paraná also lost 8-1 to Israel’s Gershon Haimov, 8-1.

Other defeats by Brazil this Tuesday came with Pernambucan Letícia Karoline, 3-2 to Argentina’s Ailen Flores in the BC1 class, and Sao Paulo Antônio Leme, 7-1 to Hong Kong athlete Tak Wah Tse in BC3 class.

The bocce World Cup will be held until next Tuesday (13). The event is broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the National Association of Sports for the Disabled (Ande).