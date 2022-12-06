BrazilBrazil

Cheering from the hospital, Pelé posts a photo of his first World Cup

Still hospitalized for treatment of cancer, Pelé used Twitter to say that he will watch today’s game of the Brazilian national football team against South Korea, in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. On the social network, he posted a photo of his first World Cup, in 1958, walking through the streets of Sweden, alongside fellow player Zito (José Ely de Miranda). Three-time world soccer champion, Pelé made a parallel with the current national team players.

“In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup. I will watch the game from the hospital and I will be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!”, said the king of football, considered by many to be the best player in history.

Pelé has been hospitalized at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein since Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of the chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. The removal of the tumor took place on September 4, 2021. Since then, Pelé has undergone chemotherapy treatment, with regular visits to the hospital.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

