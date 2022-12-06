BrazilBrazil

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against four Uruguayan players

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguayans José María Giménez, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godín after the players angrily confronted the referee following their World Cup match against Ghana on Friday.

Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in their last Group H match but were furious that referee Daniel Siebert did not give them penalties in the shootout. Another goal would have sent Uruguay into the Round of 16 in place of South Korea.

After the final whistle, the Uruguayan bench exploded against the referee who decided not to call penalties after Darwin Núñez in the first half and Cavani in the final minutes. Striker Luis Suárez said FIFA is “against Uruguay”.

FIFA has also filed a lawsuit against the Uruguayan Football Association for possible violations of the rules of fair play🇧🇷

“Separate proceedings have been opened against Uruguayan players Giménez, Cavani, Muslera and Godín,” FIFA added in a statement.

