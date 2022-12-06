Task force assists cities in the north of Rio de Janeiro after a storm

The government of the state of Rio created a task force with several secretariats to assist the municipalities most affected by the storm last Wednesday (30), in the north of Rio de Janeiro, which left 4 dead and hundreds of people homeless in the region. The hardest hit cities were Carapebus and Conceição de Macabu, which declared an emergency situation. In Carapebus, three people died and Conceição de Macabu counts one death.

Governor Cláudio Castro said that work has been intensified with machinery, firefighters and professionals from various secretariats so that the situation is normalized as quickly as possible.

The Social Development and Human Rights and Government secretariats are in the region providing assistance to homeless and displaced residents. Emergency resources were released for the purchase of inputs. Residents affected by the storm are receiving technical guidance for registering and granting Social Rent and Recomeçar Card.

The Foundation for Childhood and Adolescence (FIA) made a truck available to expedite the delivery of donations. So far, more than 600 mattresses have been donated to the cities of Carapebus and Conceição de Macabu, in addition to drinking water.

Fundação Leão XVIII also participates in the task force, supporting residents by issuing duplicate documents, such as identity cards, birth, marriage and death certificates.

The Detran-RJ opened today a provisional service station in Carapebus to help the population of the municipality in issuing first and second copies of identity cards for those who lost their documents due to the rain. The venue is open from 10 am to 5 pm, at the Estação Cultural space, and there is no need to make an appointment.

Cleaning

The Secretariat for Infrastructure and Works is cleaning up the cities of Carapebus and Conceição de Macabu. Machinery, such as a backhoe and water trucks, were sent to the affected areas. Engineers, foremen and safety technicians are assessing the need for further emergency interventions.