Covid-19 indicators show a downward trend in the state of Rio

Covid-19 indicators in the state of Rio de Janeiro show a downward trend. According to the State Department of Health, the analysis considers data recorded in epidemiological weeks 46 (November 13 to 19) and 47 (November 20 to 26). During the period, the number of cases registered per week went from 31,764 to 13,487, a reduction of 57.53%.

Antigen positivity and RT-PCR rates also show a downward trend. Between the 20th and 26th of November, an average of 10,000 antigen tests were performed per day, with a positivity rate of 30%. Regarding RT-PCR, an average of 468 tests per day are being analyzed, with a positivity rate of 35%. In the week of November 13th to 19th, antigen test positivity was at 32% and RT-PCR tests at 40%.

The Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, said that the indicators of covid-19 are starting to show a reduction, which could be confirmed this week.

“Despite this, the number of hospitalizations is still stable, especially for people aged 60 or over. That is why we are alerting people who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule to return to health centers to receive immunization. vaccines are safe and help to avoid serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease”, he explained.

Requests for beds for the treatment of covid-19 decreased in the week of November 20 to 26, with an average of 26 requests per day, 14 for the ICU and 12 for the ward. In the week of November 13th to 19th, the average number of requests was 32 beds per day, 18 for the ward and 14 for the ICU. In the wave caused by the Ômicron variant in January and February of this year, the daily average of bed requests reached 177, including ward and ICU. And at the peak of the wave caused by the Gamma variant, in March 2021, this daily average reached 422 requests.

To consult the Panorama Covid and other information, such as the number of hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination coverage rate, simply access the Covid-19 Monitoring Panel.