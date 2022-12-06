MJ asks Unimed-Rio for an explanation about signs of abusive readjustments

Unimed-Rio has a period of 72 hours to provide clarification on abusive conduct to the consumer. The determination, by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), was issued on Monday (5).

Since July 2022, the company has led the worst customer service, according to the ranking of the National Health Agency (ANS) released in October. In July, Unimed-Rio was among the ten health plan operators notified by indications of abusive readjustments. The investigations, still underway by Senacon/MJSP, indicated an increase in charges of up to 133% compared to the amount previously charged.

For the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, Senacon’s decision values ​​the dignity of consumers and the protection of their interests. “Health is a social right. Thus, the principles that guide consumer law need to be respected and operators must have the ability to solve services and provide assistance at all levels, ”he said.

The operator can respond to an administrative process and suffer a fine, with a value to be defined, if it does not improve the services or provide the necessary information within a period of 72 hours. The period shall run from the date of receipt of the notification.

THE Brazil Agency contacted Unimed-Rio, but the health plan operator did not return with the positioning.