Brazil has 27,086 cases of covid-19 and 105 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 27,087 cases and 105 deaths in 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health released this Monday (5). The total number of cases is 35.39 million and the number of deaths, 690,229.

According to the bulletin, the number of people who contracted the disease and recovered is 34.27 million, which represents 96.8% of those infected with covid-19. There are still 430,222 cases under follow-up, which represents 1.1%.

The ministry reported that data from the Federal District, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Piauí, Roraima and Santa Catarina were not updated.

States

The state of São Paulo is the Federation unit with the highest number of cases and deaths, with 6.2 million and 176,417 deaths, respectively. In terms of cases, Minas Gerais (64,007) and Paraná (45,424) are next. The lowest numbers are in Acre (154,736), Roraima (179,669) and Amapá (181,766).

The second and third states with the highest number of deaths are Rio de Janeiro (76,161) and Minas Gerais (64,007). The lowest rates are in Acre (2,032), in Amapá (2,165) and in Roraima (2,177).

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, 494.46 million doses of vaccine have been applied so far. Of this total, 181.06 million are for the first dose, 163.51 for the second dose and 5.02 million for single doses.

There were also 101.51 million booster doses, 38.43 million second doses and 4.91 million additional doses.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

