Fans vibrate and Copacabana becomes a party with Brazil’s victory

Taken by the yellow jersey of the Brazilian team and by the most varied decorations in green and yellow, the Fifa Fan Fest arena on Copacabana beach, in the south zone of Rio was packed with fans of all ages this Monday (5), the day the Brazilian team faced Korea, in the round of 16 of the Qatar Cup.

With much excitement since before the match, the public stood up to sing the National Anthem and vibrated with each good move by Brazil. Not even Korea’s goal in the second half discouraged the crowd. A small samba school drum set provided the soundtrack throughout the game, making beats that increased the tension in moments like the one before Neymar’s penalty kick scored in the 13th minute of the first half, and increasing the pace with each goal scored.



Fans celebrate Brazil‘s goals against South Korea for the 2022 World Cup, at the FIFA Fan Festival, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – Tomaz Silva/Agência Brazil

After Brazil‘s four goals in the first half, teacher Cláudia Amaro was relieved. “I was very apprehensive about that player in the mask, I thought Korea was going to come after us”. Korea star Son Heung-min trains and plays wearing a black mask, “Zorro” style, as he is recovering from a face injury.

The teacher said that she will follow the other matches in the arena, as she was lucky. “I just didn’t come to the game against Cameroon, in -Friday, and Brazil lost. But also, it was only with the reserves. Now, Neymar came in and made the difference”.

With a top hat all decorated in green and yellow and with blue stars, retired Aristides Teles also showed a photo and the words of encouragement “Força Pelé”. “I am very emotional about his situation, I saw a report on that moved me a lot, I am absolutely sure that Brazil will win this Cup to honor Pelé”.



Considered the King of Football by several generations, the three-time champion of the 58, 62 and 70 cups has been hospitalized at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein since Tuesday (29), for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy to fight a colon tumor, removed in September last year.

“He’s rooting for Neymar to score three more goals in this Cup and pass him”, said Aristides. Pelé is the top scorer of the Brazilian national team, with 77 goals scored. with the goal of Neymar reaches 76 goals for the national team.



The pensioner claims that he will continue to watch the World Cup games at the Copacabana arena, wearing the top hat in honor of Pelé, whose games he used to listen to in secret as a child. “In the 1970’s World Cup, I lived in the countryside, in Bahia, and my father wouldn’t let us listen to the games, he used to say that football was something for bums. But I would take the radio and run into the woods just to listen to Pelé’s games”.

Fans staying overnight at the FIFA Fan Fest will be able to watch Xande de Pilares perform. The cities of Dubai, Mexico City, London, São Paulo and Seoul also received FIFA arenas.