South Koreans in SP regret defeat but vibrate with goals from Brazil

Gathered in one mall in Bom Retiro, a traditional neighborhood of immigrants in the capital of São Paulo, South Koreans and descendants born in Brazil lamented the defeat of South Korea by the Brazilian team by 4-1 this afternoon (5), in the round of 16 of the World Cup Football World in Qatar. With each goal scored by Brazil, however, the Korean crowd, as well as the Brazilians, also celebrated with enthusiasm.

“What happens is that the younger ones root for Brazil more. Older generations root for Korea more. It seems that there are more Brazilian fans than Korean fans here”, said Korean Nino Kim, from Associação Futebol dos Coreanos no Brazil, one of the cheerleaders.

“Unfortunately the Brazilian team is very strong. We had hope that Korea would turn around, but it didn’t”, he lamented. “From now on, everyone starts rooting for Brazil. The heart is Brazil”.





In addition to traditional war cries, the crowd was enlivened by typical Korean drum instruments. On the few occasions when the Asian team attacked Brazil, South Korean flags were waved by the fans and cymbals and bass drums resounded.

Still in the halftime of the game, when Brazil won by 4 to 0, the young Enzo Shoi was one of the few who still believed in Korea and said he was hopeful of victory – which was not confirmed. “The heart is broken. Brazil already has four and won’t let Korea do anything. But I won’t give up hope, I have Korean blood,” said 10-year-old Shoi, wearing the full uniform of his beloved national team.

Data from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea show that, in 2017, around 50,000 South Koreans and descendants lived in Brazil. Among the main activities carried out here is the manufacture of clothing.