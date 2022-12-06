Tite celebrates Neymar’s technical leadership against South Korea

Coach Tite celebrated forward Neymar’s leadership in Brazil‘s 4-1 victory over South Korea, a result that earned them a place in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Cup. In the press conference held this Monday (5th) after the match, the coach also spoke of the versatility of the Brazilian team’s players.

🇧🇷[Neymar] is the technical leadership of the Brazilian team. Each one has an outstanding characteristic, and he is the center that empowers the others”, declared Tite about his number 10, who was returning from an injury that left him out of the victory over Switzerland and the defeat to Cameroon.

In the interview, the commander of the Brazilian team also spoke of a feature of the players called up that has helped him deal with numerous injuries: versatility. “The options [que fizemos] were by versatile players, who play in two, three roles. Danilo [lateral-direito] he played, and plays, a lot on the left, or with three defenders or as a full-back. We call up players with that versatility.”

This characteristic has been important in a World Cup in which Brazil has already had to cut striker Gabriel Jesus and full-back Alex Telles due to injury, and in which it has already been without Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro.