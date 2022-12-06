Sem Censura welcomes sports manager Weber Magalhães

The guest of the program Uncensored this Monday (05) is sports manager Weber Magalhães. In the chat with presenter Marina Machado, he talks about his experience in football, in particular his participation as head of the Brazilian Football Delegation that won the fifth World Cup in 2002.

Weber Magalhães was born in Rio de Janeiro, in 1958. He moved with his family, at the age of 15, to Brasília, where he began his career in sports. At Capital Federal, he acted as a player, physical trainer and coach.

Magalhães served at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), from 2000 to 2014, as a member of the Advisory Board and Regional Vice President. He presided over the Braziliense Football Federation and was Secretary of Sports for the Government of the Federal District between 2003 and 2006. In 2019 and 2020, he was president of Sociedade Esportiva do Gama, when the Brazilian football team won the Candangão – football championship of the Federal District .

In 2002, the current sports manager, was head of the Brazilian Football Delegation when he won one of his most important achievements, the fifth championship of the Brazilian Football Team, in Japan and Korea.

The program also counts on the participation of two expert debaters on the subject, the journalist and historian Carlos Molinari, from TV Brazil Govand the CBF referee, Rodrigo Raposo.

Uncensored – Weber Magalhães

Monday at 21:00 on TV Brazil

