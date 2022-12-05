Gunners Giroud and Mbappé make France advance: 3-1 in Poland

Even lacking several important players (including striker Karim Benzema), France once again showed its offensive power in this Qatar Cup by beating Poland 3-1, this Sunday (4) at Al Thumama Stadium, for the round of 16 . The current world champion had two goals from Mbappé and one from Giroud (Lewandowski discounted) to keep the dream of a third World Cup title alive. In four games, the French scored nine times.

The defending champs march on to the Quarter Finals! 🇧🇷@adidasfootball 🇧🇷 #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022

The goals scored in this Sunday’s duel raised both attackers to the top spot on a specific list of scorers: Olivier Giroud reached 52 with the national team’s shirt, surpassing Thierry Henry and becoming the player who scored the most for France in history, while Mbappé jumped to five in this Cup, opening two fronts in the top scorer of the competition, while accumulating nine goals in two participations in World Cups.

The opponent of the French team in the next phase comes out of the duel between England and Senegal, which will also be played this Sunday.

Busy first half

The opening 45 minutes at Al Thumama were intense, with France more present in the attacking field, but Poland threatening more than once.

Standout in the last round of the group stage, when their defenses allowed Poland to advance on goal difference, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was inspired again. In the first half, he stopped shots from Tchouaméni, Dembele and Mbappé that had the right address, preventing France from getting comfortable from the start. In another move, Giroud received a low cross from the right, but the tackle went wide.

Poland also scared, in a shot from outside the area by Robert Lewandowski, but mainly in a move created from the left by Bereszynski in which Zielinski, facing the goal, kicked over goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and on the rebound Raphael Varane saved on top Kaminski’s shot from the line.

Shortly after, at 43, came the challenge. Mbappé found Giroud inside the area and he finished immediately, finally beating goalkeeper Szczesny.

Before the break, Poland still had one more chance, but Kaminski’s shot deflected off the back and went wide.

Mbappé shines and relieves France

In the second stage, France continued hammering the Polish goal, but with less intensity. Szczesny didn’t shine so much until star Kylian Mbappé practically sentenced the result.

At 28 minutes, after exiting the defense with a kick, Giroud launched a counterattack and Griezmann found the PSG (France) striker on the left side. He dominated and calmly finished in the right corner of the Polish goalkeeper.

Already in the final straight, in another play by the left, this time Mbappé created the space and hit a beautiful shot at the opposite angle, leaving 3-0 on the scoreboard at the beginning of stoppage time and defining the classification of France.

In the last play of the game, the referee gave a penalty when Upamecano touched the area. Robert Lewandowski took the ball and Lloris saved it, but the kick was repeated due to the invasion of French players before the beat. On the second chance, the striker from Barcelona (Spain) scored his second goal in the competition.

For the third consecutive time, France advances to the quarter-final stage. The duel against England or Senegal will be played next Saturday (10), at the Al Bayt Stadium, at 4 pm (Brasília time).