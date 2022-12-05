Gunmen kill 12 people at mosque in Nigeria

Gunmen killed a dozen worshipers in Nigeria and kidnapped several more from a mosque on Saturday night, locals said on Sunday, in the latest attack by armed gangs in the north of the country.

These groups attack communities, killing people or kidnapping them for ransom. Gangs also require villagers to pay protection fees in order to grow their crops.

Lawal Haruna, a resident of Funtua in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Katsina, told Reuters by telephone that the gunmen arrived at the Maigamji mosque on motorbikes and started shooting, which forced worshipers to flee.

About a dozen people, who were taking part in the evening prayers, were hit by gunfire and killed, Haruna said.

“They then rounded up many people and took them to the bush. I am praying that the bandits release the innocent people they kidnapped,” said Abdullahi Mohammed, another resident of Funtua.

Katsina State Police spokesman Gambo Isah confirmed the attack and said state-backed vigilantes, with help from some residents, managed to rescue some worshipers.

