South Korea tries to surprise Brazil in the round of 16 of the Qatar Cup

South Korea considers that it has nothing to fear and nothing to lose when they face Brazil, on Monday (5), for the round of 16 of the World Cup, with the aim of starring in yet another surprise in a World Cup marked by large zebras.

After an astonishing group stage that saw Brazil and Argentina lose to weaker opposition, as well as eliminations by Belgium and Germany, South Korea see the World Cup in Qatar as their best chance in decades to make their mark.

“Each match, each minute is very valuable and precious. The whole team has high morale, great teamwork,” said winger Kim Jin-su. “We all really wanted to get here and we’re all really looking forward to it.”

South Korea have a history against World Cup powerhouses, having knocked out Germany in 2018 and reaching the semi-finals in 2002, knocking out Italy and Spain along the way.

Known for their lethal counter-attacks, South Korea looked to be heading for elimination but an injury-time victory on Friday against Portugal secured them a place in the round of 16.

Kim said there were some injury concerns among the South Korean squad, but that the squad was well prepared, capable and confident.

“Of course tomorrow will be a very challenging match. We really want to show everyone what we’ve got and show what we’ve been waiting for 12 years,” said Kim. “Our fighting spirit will be important and we have to sacrifice for the team.”

South Korea’s Portuguese coach Paulo Bento complained about the gap of just 72 hours between games and said his team had physical and emotional fatigue, compared to a Brazil that could rest players in the last group game for now. be classified.

He said he believes that Brazil will command the game, but he was confident that his players will know how to face the opponent.

“We are facing world-class players and we are not intimidated,” he said. “In our squad we have world-class players. A match is not a whole tournament, we have a chance. The most important thing is to show that we are a team that wants to win, wants to compete and fight until the last whistle”, he said.

“Based on that, everything is a win,” he concluded.

