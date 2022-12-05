Bahia and Espírito Santo are on alert because of floods

The heavy rains that fall on regions of Espírito Santo and Bahia left more than a thousand people homeless in both states. According to the Military Fire Brigade of Espírito Santo, today (4) the state has 36 flood warnings in effect, with the probability of heavy rain for today.

The survey released by the agency indicates that one person died as a result of the floods of recent days, 3,238 are homeless and there are 813 homeless. On Thursday (1st), the National Civil Defense issued an alert for the forecast of heavy rains in Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina and Bahia. On Friday (2), at least 17 cities in Santa Catarina declared an emergency situation.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the alert remains until tomorrow (5) for accumulated rain between 30 and 60 millimeters per hour (m/h) or 50 to 100 millimeters per day throughout Espírito Santo and southern Bahia. . There are risks of flooding, landslides and river overflows.

In Bahia, the data released yesterday by the state government account for 495 homeless and 8,786 displaced, with no record of deaths or disappearances resulting from the rains. The total of those affected reaches 65,515 people, in 50 municipalities, with 16 of them having declared an Emergency Situation: Prado, Baixa Grande, Itabuna, Santa Cruz Cabrália, Cícero Dantas, Ibicuí, Itambé, Nova Viçosa, Vereda, Olindina, Cachoeira, Eunápolis , Cardeal da Silva, Itapé, Ribeira do Pombal and Teodoro Sampaio.

Several stretches of state and federal highways were affected. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in the state, the BR-101 is partially banned at kilometer 126, in Teodoro Sampaio, with slow traffic due to flooding on the road, and at kilometer 670, in Itapebi, the asphalt gave way and the lane was closed in both directions. On the RB 30, there is a partial interdiction at kilometer 734.5, in Boa Nova, due to a landslide, and only emergency and small vehicles are allowed to pass.

On state highways, the government reports that several stretches were affected, but emergency repairs have already been made and traffic is back to normal. The stretches of the BA-690 in Itamaraju remain closed due to the rupture of two culverts and the landfills that gave way; and on the bridge over the Rio do Sul, which connects Vereda to Itamaraju, which gave way and remains with a high water level.