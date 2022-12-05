Nottingham Forest officially announces the signing of Gustavo Scarpa

Nottingham Forest (England) officially announced, this Sunday (4), the hiring of midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, the highlight of the last edition of the Brazilian Championship defending champion Palmeiras.

Scarpa, who was revealed by Fluminense, scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in the last edition of the Brazilian Championship.

In a video message published on Nottingham Forest’s social media, the midfielder expressed his joy at joining the new team: “Hello Forest fans, Gustavo Scarpa here. I am very happy to be here. It’s a dream for me. I can’t wait to get started.” The Brazilian’s bond with the English team runs until the middle of 2026.