BrazilBrazil

Nottingham Forest officially announces the signing of Gustavo Scarpa

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Nottingham Forest (England) officially announced, this Sunday (4), the hiring of midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, the highlight of the last edition of the Brazilian Championship defending champion Palmeiras.

Scarpa, who was revealed by Fluminense, scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in the last edition of the Brazilian Championship.

In a video message published on Nottingham Forest’s social media, the midfielder expressed his joy at joining the new team: “Hello Forest fans, Gustavo Scarpa here. I am very happy to be here. It’s a dream for me. I can’t wait to get started.” The Brazilian’s bond with the English team runs until the middle of 2026.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Animals “help” in the vaccination of children at the zoo in Brazilia

6 mins ago

Fans go to hospital to show solidarity to Pelé

29 mins ago

South Korea tries to surprise Brazil in the round of 16 of the Qatar Cup

50 mins ago

Bahia and Espírito Santo are on alert because of floods

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.