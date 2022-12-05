BrazilBrazil

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

Three Chinese astronauts landed back on Earth on Sunday aboard the return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV reported, ending a six-month mission on the Chinese space station.

The three astronauts – Commander Chen Dong and his teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe – who oversaw the crucial and final period of construction of the space station, completed in November, said they were feeling fine after landing in an audio broadcast by CCTV.

The capsule landed in the Dongfeng area of ​​north China’s Mongolia Autonomous Region at 8:09 pm (09:09 GMT), with the space agency’s staff declaring the entire mission, which began on June 5, a ” complete success,” according to CCTV.

Staff at the landing site loaded the exhausted-looking crew one by one, and shortly after 9pm all three had safely exited the capsule, according to CCTV.

