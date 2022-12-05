Covid-19: Brazil records 7,332 cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 7,332 cases and 15 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Ministry of Health this Sunday (4). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 35.37 million cases and 690,124 deaths have been recorded.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 34.25 million people, which represents 96.8% of those infected. There are still 427,342 cases under follow-up.

This Sunday’s bulletin did not bring updated data from Bahia, the Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Sao Paulo and Tocantins.

States.

Regarding the number of cases, the highest incidence was in São Paulo (6.2 million), Minas Gerais (3.9 million) and Paraná (7.8 million). The smallest numbers are in Acre (154,710), in Roraima (179,519) and in Amapá (181,738).

São Paulo is the state with the highest number of deaths, with 176,356, followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,143) and Minas Gerais (63,995). The lowest rates are in Acre (2,032), Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,177).



Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health/Disclosure

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, 494.43 million doses of vaccine have been applied so far. Of this total, 181.05 million are for the first dose, 163.51 for the second dose and 5.02 million for a single dose.

The booster dose had 101.5 million applications; the second booster dose, 38.41 million and the additional dose, 4.91 million.