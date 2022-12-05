BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil records 7,332 cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Brazil recorded 7,332 cases and 15 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Ministry of Health this Sunday (4). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 35.37 million cases and 690,124 deaths have been recorded.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 34.25 million people, which represents 96.8% of those infected. There are still 427,342 cases under follow-up.

This Sunday’s bulletin did not bring updated data from Bahia, the Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Sao Paulo and Tocantins.

States.

Regarding the number of cases, the highest incidence was in São Paulo (6.2 million), Minas Gerais (3.9 million) and Paraná (7.8 million). The smallest numbers are in Acre (154,710), in Roraima (179,519) and in Amapá (181,738).

São Paulo is the state with the highest number of deaths, with 176,356, followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,143) and Minas Gerais (63,995). The lowest rates are in Acre (2,032), Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,177).

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health/Disclosure

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, 494.43 million doses of vaccine have been applied so far. Of this total, 181.05 million are for the first dose, 163.51 for the second dose and 5.02 million for a single dose.

The booster dose had 101.5 million applications; the second booster dose, 38.41 million and the additional dose, 4.91 million.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Nottingham Forest officially announces the signing of Gustavo Scarpa

7 mins ago

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

35 mins ago

No problem, England dispatches Senegal and takes on France in the quarterfinals

1 hour ago

Second stage of Literary Festival of Peripheries starts tomorrow in RJ

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.