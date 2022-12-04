No problem, England dispatches Senegal and takes on France in the quarterfinals

If France showed its credentials earlier to qualify for the quarterfinals, the future opponents of the defending champions were not left behind. In a safe performance, England had no difficulties to overcome Senegal by the score of 3 to 0, this Sunday (4) at the Al Bayt Stadium, for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. The English return to the same place to face the French next Saturday (10), at 4 pm (Brasília time).

The highlight in the classification was due to the beautiful performances of the young Jude Bellingham, just 19 years old and who participated in the first two goals, and Harry Kane, top scorer of the Russian Cup four years ago and who finally disenchanted scoring for the first time in Qatar .

Sterling is last minute embezzlement

Shortly before the match, the English Football Association announced that striker Raheem Sterling was out of the duel to deal with a family matter. He had been a regular in the English team. It is worth remembering that defender Ben White had already left the country’s delegation for personal reasons.

With Saka, Foden and Kane in attack, the England team imposed a style of control of the game that had little effect in the first 30 minutes. The first good chance of the match was for Senegal, when Dia was launched inside the area and kicked hard for Pickford’s difficult defense with his left arm.

However, shortly afterwards England started a streak of the game that proved decisive. At 38, Bellingham received a beautiful pass from Kane inside the Senegalese defense, advanced on the left and crossed low for Jordan Henderson, who appeared by surprise in the area to complete the first goal and score.

At the start of injury time, Bellingham pulled England’s counter-attack, escaped the fouls and triggered Foden, who found Kane completely free. The striker advanced to the area and shot goalkeeper Mendy, expanding the score.

Duel resolved before 15 of the 2nd half

On the return of the break, England did not want to know about cooking the game and practically defined the classification in the 12th minute. Quickly, the steal of the ball in the defense field reached the attack and Foden appeared free on the left side. The low pass into the area was accurate and Saka, with just a light touch, took it from Mendy to make it 3-0.

From then on, the English team (which has 12 goals in four matches) took no more risks and secured the triumph without major problems.

The next appointment is delicate. The French, current world champions, will be the opponents, in a duel that has never happened in the knockout stages of the Cup. Both in 1966 and in 1982, in games valid for the group stage, the English won.