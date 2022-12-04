BrazilBrazil

Deaf candidates for public tenders will have tests in Libras in the DF

A change in legislation will benefit hearing impaired people who take part in public tenders in the Federal District. From now on, deaf candidates are entitled to take public tenders in the capital accompanied by a qualified professional in Brazilian Sign Language (Libras) and by means of a video test.

In order to comply with the change in the law, the Government of the Federal District will have to record the entire test in Libras. Both the header of the questions and the alternatives. The amendment was approved by the Legislative Chamber last October and was sanctioned by Governor Ibaneis Rocha.

Suspended competition

The change in the law takes place after a decision by the 8th Public Treasury Court of the Federal District that suspended, on November 14, the public tender of the Department of Education of the DF. The limiting measure is in effect until the objective and subjective tests are reapplied in the Brazilian Sign Language (Libras) to deaf candidates. The tests were applied on October 9th.

Upon filing the request, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the DF and Territories (MPDFT) demanded the use of assistive technology, that is, with adequate accessibility tools, such as the recording of questions on video by a Libras interpreter.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

