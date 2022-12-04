Brasília Zoo promotes vaccination for the public this Sunday

In order to expand vaccination coverage, the Jardim Zoológico de Brasília and the Health Department of the Federal District will promote tomorrow (4) the immunization of children and adults who visit the site. According to the folder, doses against covid-19 and influenza will be made available, in addition to routine vaccination, with the exception of BCG.

Entry to the zoo will be free between 9am and 5pm for anyone who is going to receive a dose, provided that they have an immunization card. In the case of children under 12, a guardian will also have free access. “Professionals will assess whether the vaccination book is up to date, as routine vaccines follow a schedule according to age”, informed the secretariat.

The Federal District government’s proposal is to carry out a kind of active search for the non-immunized population or with delayed doses. Check here which immunizers should be taken according to each age group.

vaccination points

The Health Department of the Federal District provides today (3) a total of 19 vaccination points. The doses are being distributed in schools and basic health units in Sobradinho, Planaltina, Paranoá, São Sebastião, Gama, Santa Maria, Ceilândia, Sol Nascente, Asa Sul, Asa Norte, Guará, Candangolândia, Estrutural, Núcleo Bandeirante, Riacho Fundo and Vicente Pires.

The complete list with vaccination schedules is available.