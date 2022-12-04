PF launches operation against illegal arms trade

This Saturday (03), the Federal Police launched an operation with the aim of repressing the illegal traffic and trade in firearms and large-caliber ammunition diverted from potential hunters, shooters and collectors (CACs). Investigations point out that such weapons would be registered in the name of oranges to later be diverted in the interest of criminal organizations dedicated to the practice of violent crimes.

The operation, named Ópla, fulfilled a preventive arrest warrant and two search and seizure warrants issued by the State Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul. The warrants were carried out in Campo Grande and Medianeira (PR) and resulted in the seizure of BRL 194,300 and 1 Clock 9mm caliber pistol equipped with a burst kit.

Operation Ópla is an offshoot of investigations related to the arrest in flagrante delicto carried out on October 4 of a CAC and the seizure of three 9mm pistols, four rifles, ammunition, ballistic vests with false Civil Police identifications, among other materials.

Among the weapons seized was a 7.62×51 caliber rifle with scraped numbering. The expert examination carried out on the weapons revealed the suppressed numbering, which made it possible to identify the real owner who holds a CAC authorization with other weapons registered in her collection, including a Glock pistol, caliber .40 and a Taurus pistol caliber . 45.