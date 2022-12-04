Netherlands beats USA to win first place in World Cup quarters

In the opening round of the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, the Netherlands had more work than the scoreboard suggests, but overcame the United States by 3-1, this Saturday afternoon (3) at the Khalifa International Stadium, advancing to the quarterfinals in the end. The opponent will leave the confrontation between Argentina and Australia, scheduled for 16h. Depay, Blind and Dumfries scored for the Dutch, while Wright scored for the Americans.

With the triumph, the Netherlands remain undefeated in Qatar, with a campaign of three wins and a draw. The USA, who along with Saturday’s opponents were one of five teams to make it through the first round undefeated, tasted defeat at the worst moment.

United States presses, Netherlands scores

The first moments of the game turned out to be a good preview of what would be seen over the 90 minutes. Embattled, the North Americans tried to impose themselves, while the Netherlands adopted a more calculating posture. After just two minutes, Christian Pulisic, who was doubtful for the match, had a golden chance. After the ball was lifted in the area, he appeared completely free in front of the goal, but stopped in goalkeeper Noppert, who placed it for a corner.

Before the ten minutes, the European team showed its efficiency. He recovered the ball in defense, exchanged passes without interruption for a minute, until Dumfries received it from the right and crossed low to find Memphis Depay free inside the area. He completed first and scored: 1 to 0 Holland.

With the lead on the scoreboard, Holland found the scenario they needed to reap even more rewards from the chosen strategy. Frustrated and disorganized, the US team was only endangered by a strong shot by Weah that Noppert palmed and ended up punished in another move in which the Dutch took advantage of their carelessness. At 45, Dumfries appeared again on the right and this time found Blind, who broke free from the marking inside the area and kicked from the right to widen.

What a moment for Danny & Daley Blind 🇳🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/guoUSDNc3J — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 3, 2022

US insistence is rewarded, but failures reappear

The bucket of cold water in the last moments of the first stage did not demotivate the selection of the United States. On the way back from the break, the team occupied the attacking field, creating opportunities, although not always taking real danger. The best opportunity came at 29, when Wright took advantage of the Dutch team’s wrong ball, dribbled goalkeeper Noppert and finished for the goal. Dumfries avoided the right goal practically over the line.

At the corner kick, Pulisic received it back on the right and crossed low. Wright deflected involuntarily and the ball ended up covering Noppert. Dumfries still tried to get away but couldn’t: 2 to 1.

Excited to seek a tie, the Americans ended up frustrated right after. At 35 minutes, some elements were repeated in the play of the third Dutch goal: Dumfries and non-existent marking. This time, instead of giving the pass, the full-back received it from Blind and, completely free inside the area, headed to beat goalkeeper Turner and leave Holland more relaxed in the match.

The United States still had some chances, but not enough to really jeopardize the result.

Holland is still looking for its first world title (it was runner-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010) and now awaits the winner of Argentina and Australia to find out who they will face on Friday (9), at the Lusail Stadium, for the quarterfinals .