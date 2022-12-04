Beijing and Shenzhen ease further restrictions against covid-19

Beijing residents on Saturday celebrated the removal of Covid-19 testing booths, while Shenzhen said it would no longer require test results for people to commute to work as China increasingly eases its restrictions against the virus. virus.

While daily cases are close to the highest levels recorded so far, some cities are taking steps to ease Covid-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules.

China is looking to make its Covid-zero policy more targeted, amid a sharp economic slowdown and public frustration that has turned into popular unrest.

The southern city of Shenzhen announced it would no longer require people to present a negative Covid-19 test to use public transport or enter parks, following a similar move by Chengdu and Tianjin.

Many test booths in Beijing have been closed, and the capital has stopped requiring negative tests to enter places like supermarkets, for example, and is preparing to do the same for the subway from Monday. Many other establishments, including offices, still require testing.

A video showing workers in Beijing transferring a test booth onto a truck with a crane went viral on Chinese social media on Friday. Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the images at first.

In some of the remaining booths, however, residents have complained of hour-long queues for testing due to closures.

