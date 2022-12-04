BrazilBrazil

Beijing and Shenzhen ease further restrictions against covid-19

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Beijing residents on Saturday celebrated the removal of Covid-19 testing booths, while Shenzhen said it would no longer require test results for people to commute to work as China increasingly eases its restrictions against the virus. virus.

While daily cases are close to the highest levels recorded so far, some cities are taking steps to ease Covid-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules.

China is looking to make its Covid-zero policy more targeted, amid a sharp economic slowdown and public frustration that has turned into popular unrest.

The southern city of Shenzhen announced it would no longer require people to present a negative Covid-19 test to use public transport or enter parks, following a similar move by Chengdu and Tianjin.

Many test booths in Beijing have been closed, and the capital has stopped requiring negative tests to enter places like supermarkets, for example, and is preparing to do the same for the subway from Monday. Many other establishments, including offices, still require testing.

A video showing workers in Beijing transferring a test booth onto a truck with a crane went viral on Chinese social media on Friday. Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the images at first.

In some of the remaining booths, however, residents have complained of hour-long queues for testing due to closures.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Conitec approves Zolgensma for children up to 6 months with AME

11 seconds ago

PF launches operation against illegal arms trade

22 mins ago

Netherlands beats USA to win first place in World Cup quarters

43 mins ago

France coach says Poland is not just Lewandowski

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.