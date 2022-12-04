Twitter says it’s speeding up moderation to contain harmful content

Elon Musk’s Twitter is betting big on automation to moderate content, forgoing some manual reviews and favoring restricting distribution rather than removing some speech altogether, the company’s new head of trust and security told Reuters.

Twitter is also restricting more aggressively hashtags susceptible to abuse and search results in areas such as child exploitation, regardless of potential impacts to “benign uses” of those terms, said Twitter’s vice president of Trust and Product Safety, Ella Irwin.

“The biggest change is that the team has complete freedom to act quickly and be as aggressive as possible,” Irwin said last Thursday in the first interview with a Twitter executive since Musk bought the social networking company in late 2016. of October.

The comments came as researchers are reporting a rise in hate speech on the social media service, after Musk announced an amnesty for accounts suspended by the company’s previous leadership who had not broken the law or carried out “a scandalous spam”.

The company has faced questions about its ability and willingness to moderate harmful and illegal content since Musk cut half of Twitter’s staff and issued an ultimatum demanding long hours that resulted in the loss of hundreds more employees.

Irwin said Musk encouraged the team to worry less about how their actions would affect user growth or revenue, saying the company’s security was a top priority. “He emphasizes that every day, multiple times a day,” he said.

