BrazilBrazil

Russia says it won’t accept oil price cap

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 43 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Russia “will not accept” a price cap on its oil and is considering how to respond, the Kremlin said in comments published on Saturday, reacting to a deal by Western powers seeking to cap a key source of war funding from Russia. Moscow against Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had made preparations for Friday’s price cap announcement by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

“We will not accept this limit,” he said, according to the RIA news agency. He added that Russia would conduct a quick review of the deal and respond shortly, according to RIA.

Russia has repeatedly said it will not supply oil to countries that implement the cap – a position that was reinforced by Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, in posts on social media on Saturday.

“Starting this year, Europe will live without Russian oil,” he said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 43 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Twitter says it’s speeding up moderation to contain harmful content

17 mins ago

Beth Gomes surpasses herself and renews record in the shot put

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits West Java, Indonesia

2 hours ago

Senegal seeks to end African drought against England

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.