BrazilBrazil

Beth Gomes surpasses herself and renews record in the shot put

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






At 57 years old, Beth Gomes from São Paulo shows no signs of slowing down in Paralympic athletics. Last Friday (2nd), she surpassed her own mark and set the new world record in the class F52 shot put (for wheelchair athletes), during the CPB Athletics Challenge, which ended this Saturday (3rd), at the Centro de Paralympic Training, in São Paulo. Gomes reached 8.77 meters of distance, breaking the previous record that belonged to herself, of 8.45 meters, registered during the Brazilian Athletics Championship, in May. The Brazilian even threw 8.69 meters during the Grand Prix of athletics in Marrakech, in September, but according to the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) the previous highest valid mark was that of May.

The São Paulo native also competed in the discus throw, winning the competition with a mark of 17.32 meters. It is worth remembering that Beth Gomes is the current world record holder in this event as well, with the 17.62 meters that earned her gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, held in 2021.

“As long as I’m able to compete, I’ll be on the athletic fields. Sport is my life. It’s the air I breathe. It’s what motivates me daily and I train every day to do my best”, said the athlete, in a statement to the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).

The new record closes Beth Gomes’ 2022 with a golden key. She no longer participates in competitions this year.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Twitter says it’s speeding up moderation to contain harmful content

17 mins ago

Russia says it won’t accept oil price cap

43 mins ago

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits West Java, Indonesia

2 hours ago

Senegal seeks to end African drought against England

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.