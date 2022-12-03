Beth Gomes surpasses herself and renews record in the shot put

At 57 years old, Beth Gomes from São Paulo shows no signs of slowing down in Paralympic athletics. Last Friday (2nd), she surpassed her own mark and set the new world record in the class F52 shot put (for wheelchair athletes), during the CPB Athletics Challenge, which ended this Saturday (3rd), at the Centro de Paralympic Training, in São Paulo. Gomes reached 8.77 meters of distance, breaking the previous record that belonged to herself, of 8.45 meters, registered during the Brazilian Athletics Championship, in May. The Brazilian even threw 8.69 meters during the Grand Prix of athletics in Marrakech, in September, but according to the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) the previous highest valid mark was that of May.

The São Paulo native also competed in the discus throw, winning the competition with a mark of 17.32 meters. It is worth remembering that Beth Gomes is the current world record holder in this event as well, with the 17.62 meters that earned her gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, held in 2021.

“As long as I’m able to compete, I’ll be on the athletic fields. Sport is my life. It’s the air I breathe. It’s what motivates me daily and I train every day to do my best”, said the athlete, in a statement to the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).

The new record closes Beth Gomes’ 2022 with a golden key. She no longer participates in competitions this year.