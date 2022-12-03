Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits West Java, Indonesia

A magnitude 6.1 tremor struck Indonesia’s West Java region on Saturday (3), the country’s geophysics agency, BMKG, said, forcing people to run from buildings.

The tremor has no tsunami potential, the agency said, and was felt in the capital Jakarta, about 200 kilometers away from the epicenter.

One person was injured and four houses were damaged in the town of Garut, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

Some residents of other cities in West Java said on social media that they felt the tremor strongly. A Reuters witness in Bandung, the provincial capital of West Java, said hotel guests ran out of the building at the time of the quake.

Last month, a shallow tremor of magnitude 5.6 hit Cianjur in West Java, killing more than 300 people. BNPB chief Suharyanto told local news channel MetroTV that authorities were still checking other sites near the epicenter on Saturday.

“We hope that the impact is not as bad as in Cianjur because this time the epicenter was quite deep,” he told MetroTV.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.