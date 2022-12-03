Pelé responds to treatment for respiratory infection

Former player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, has had a good response to care for the respiratory infection, “not presenting any worsening in the condition in the last 24 hours”, reported the medical bulletin released this Saturday afternoon (3).

The King of Football was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of chemotherapy for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021.

The tumor was removed on September 4, 2021. Since then, Pelé has undergone chemotherapy treatment, with regular trips to the hospital.

This Saturday’s medical bulletin was signed by doctors Fabio Nasri, geriatrician and endocrinologist, Rene Gansl, oncologist and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto, both from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and also by the Director-Superintendent of Medical and Hospital Services of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

Support

On social networks, several personalities have expressed support for the former player. One of them, footballer Kylian Mbappé from the France national football team. “Pray for the King [Ore pelo rei]”, wrote Mbappé on Twitter. The post received thousands of likes.

“Strength, King Pele! Praying and rooting for his recovery!”, posted Brazil striker Rodrygo Goes.

The Twitter of the Santos team, where Pelé played and shone, published the message “It’s the whole world wishing you well and together with you, King Pelé!”

FIFA also paid tribute during the World Cup, with drones lighting up the sky with the message “Pelé, get well soon” and after representing the image of a shirt with the number 10. The video was posted on the official page of the entity on twitter.

Pelé’s hospitalization is one of the most commented subjects on Twitter having, at the end of this Saturday afternoon, more than 243 thousand mentions.