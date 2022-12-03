Harry Kane works to achieve better form in the knockout stage of the World Cup

England captain Harry Kane has been looking to improve his form at international tournaments so he can peak in the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup when his side need him most, starting with Senegal in the last 16 of the tournament. on Sunday (4).

Kane has yet to score a goal in Qatar for England, who are tied for the best attack in the group stage with nine goals but top the assists charts with three.

He won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot with six goals, but five of those came in the group stage and he looked sluggish, heavy-legged and tired as England lost in the semi-final to Croatia.

The 29-year-old said on Saturday he hoped to reverse that trend in Qatar, just as he did at last year’s Euros when he scored four goals in the knockout stages as England reached the final, where they lost to Italy.

“I think it probably goes back to 2018 at the World Cup. On a physical and maybe mental side of things we started the tournament really well, I started the tournament with a lot of goals and we used a lot of energy,” Kane told reporters.

“As the tournament went on, I felt like my performances had perhaps waned in the later stages. I was conscious before Euro of trying to do otherwise. I was trying to make sure that, physically and mentally, I was in the best place for the knockout stages.”

“I kind of carried that into this tournament. I would love to be sitting here with two or three goals now, but I think the group stage went well. Going into the knockout stage, I feel really good. I feel fit and sharp,” he said.

Senegal qualified for the last 16 for the first time in 20 years despite losing star striker Sadio Mané to injury before the tournament, but England manager Gareth Southgate said he was not surprised by their rating.

“Sadio is obviously an incredible player and every team would love to have him, but what we’ve seen with the Senegal team is that they’ve become very strong in his absence,” he said.

“They showed great spirit in losing him, so we know it doesn’t make a difference to the level of tomorrow’s match.”

England are unbeaten against African teams in their 20 meetings but have never faced Senegal, who were crowned African champions earlier this year under coach Aliou Cissé.

Senegal also has a number of players who play in the English Premier League and second division, led by captain Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who both play for Chelsea.

“We were very impressed. We know that they are African champions. Very proud, great competitive spirit, a lot of belief in the team,” added Southgate.

“They have some excellent individual players who can cause problems. A good structure also for the team. So I think Aliou has done a fantastic job,” he said.

“They were very unlucky not to qualify in the group stage in Russia (2018) and they deservedly did it this time so we know exactly how big a task we have ahead of us.”

Senegal failed to progress from the group in 2018 when Japan edged out on the tiebreaker of the fair playwhich compared the disciplinary histories of the teams in their three matches in that Cup.

