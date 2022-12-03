Rains lead cities in Santa Catarina to declare an emergency

At least 17 cities in Santa Catarina have declared an emergency situation because of the heavy rains that hit the state. In addition to Araquari, Joinville, São Bento do Sul, Luiz Alves, Corupá, Guaramirim, Rio dos Cedros, Campo Alegre, Santo Amaro da Imperatriz, Benedito Novo, Palhoça, Rancho Queimado, São José, Águas Mornas, Antônio Carlos, Armazém and Anitápolis , the municipalities of Timbó, São José, Schroeder and Brusque are providing documents to institute the decree, according to information from the Civil Defense Coordinated Actions Group (GRAC-DCSC).

According to the GRAC-DCSC, occurrences of flooding, tree falls, flooding and landslides were recorded in these cities. In all, 882 people are displaced, 520 in Joinville; 220 in São Bento do Sul; 34 in Luiz Alves; 30 in Timbó; 20 in Rio dos Cedros, 20 in Campo Alegre; 12 in Benedito Novo; nine in Araquari; 10 in Garuva; four in Gaspar; two in Itapoá and one in Pomerode. And the number of homeless adds up to 195 people, of which 168 are in Joinville; 10 in Jaraguá do Sul; 8 in Rodeo; five in Guaramirim and four in Campo Alegre.

Priorities

The emergency situation was decreed by Governor Carlos Moisés to facilitate the actions of assistance, assistance to people and recovery of the affected municipalities. According to him, the priority at the moment is to protect and guarantee humanitarian assistance to those affected, which is already being done through the Civil Defense of each city.

“The moment is delicate and requires everyone’s attention and care, especially on the roads and places where there is a risk of landslides and floods. The guidance is for people to avoid moving to other places or cities. Now is the time to join forces,” he said.

The Chief Secretary of Civil Defense of the state of Santa Catarina, David Busarello, said that, in addition to the entire structure of the state government, five aircraft are available and working with the municipalities, rescuing people.

“This responsibility makes us serve people in the best way. We are taking them to shelters, where they receive all the humanitarian assistance items. And then, when the waters start to recede, we will work on the reconstruction and analysis of everything that was damaged”, she pointed out.

Weather forecast

According to Felipe Theodorovitz, Civil Defense meteorologist, Friday started with sun among clouds and combining heating with humidity and low pressure between Uruguay, Rio Grande do Sul and the ocean, favoring conditions for rain showers and isolated storms with moderate risk. to high for the occurrence of flooding and landslides.

The minimum temperatures in the state are between 15º C and 21º C, with sun throughout the day and rising rapidly, reaching 30º C in most of the state and 35º C in the west and south coast.