World Cup fires up fans at Pakistan’s “Mini Brazil”

Flags of some countries competing in the soccer World Cup fluttered as boys in a dusty alley in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi kicked a ball around in a fever of excitement.

The football-loving neighborhood of Lyari is also known as “Mini Brazil“, and this year a mural featuring the sport’s stars, from Argentina’s Lionel Messi to Brazil‘s Neymar and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, takes center stage.

“The football frenzy here is so great that it feels like the World Cup is not being played in Qatar but in Lyari,” Waseem Sarbazi, a member of a nearby football coaching academy, told Reuters.

Pakistan has never qualified for a World Cup, but many young people still enroll in football academies to train for hours every day in Lyari, one of the poorest areas of the port city, hoping to one day break into an international camp. .

“We want FIFA to be involved in football activities in Lyari,” added Sarbazi. “They should have an event here because there are countless numbers of players and spectators here.”

Thousands attended “Mini Brazil” last Monday (28), when Brazil played Switzerland, wearing the classic green and yellow colors of their favorite team as they gathered in front of large television screens to the sound of music shrill.

The fans erupted in joy and danced as Brazil sealed their place in the finals with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland.

“I went to work wearing the Brazil shirt and now, at night, I keep wearing the shirt during the match,” said another fan, Mohammad Yasin.

“I’m going to keep wearing this shirt whether they win or lose. There’s no way I’m taking this shirt off.”

Brazil‘s success will attract thousands of others in “Mini Brazil” this Friday (2), when the team will face Cameroon. If they draw or win, Brazil guarantees the leadership of Group G.

