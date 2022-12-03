BrazilBrazil

Australia is a team that knows what it wants, says Argentina coach

Australia’s national football team is a cohesive team that knows what it wants, making Qatar’s World Cup last-16 tie a tough challenge, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Friday.

Argentina won Group C after two wins and one defeat, and on Saturday will face Australia, who qualified second in Group D, led by France.

“If the opponent is inferior, you have to see, Australia is a good team… They have good players, but our idea of ​​playing is the last games”, said Scaloni in a press conference this Friday ( two). “They have good players, experienced players, it’s a team made up of players who know what they want, and that has its difficulties,” he added.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Australia are in the round of 16. They are a good team, they had a good qualifying campaign, they didn’t manage to qualify directly for the Cup, they did it in the play-offs. They have a tradition in World Cups and that makes them difficult,” he said.

Scaloni did not confirm the starting lineup for the round of 16 clash and said he would only decide on the starting 11 in the hours leading up to the game.

“I don’t always stick with the same players. I’m more about feelings, about seeing what I want in each game. Sometimes I repeat the same team, that could be an option. But I can’t confirm that”, said the coach. .

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

