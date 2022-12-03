Supreme approves non-prosecution agreement against deputy

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso approved an agreement of non-criminal prosecution with the defense of federal deputy Silas Câmara (Republicanos-AM), accused of appropriating part of the salary of former advisors, a practice known as “rachadinha” .

The decision was released yesterday (1st), around 23h. The parliamentarian must pay R$ 242,000 within 30 days.

The agreement was made by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) based on the confession of the crime. In a petition attached to the file, the parliamentarian signed a declaration in which he confessed to the facts denounced.

According to the accusation by the PGR, the deputy would have appropriated the salaries of parliamentary secretaries who worked in his office in Brasília and Amazonas. The crimes allegedly took place between January 2000 and December 2001.

By accepting to validate the agreement, Barroso understood that it is not possible to apply criminal non-prosecution agreements after the pre-procedural phase, however, exceptionally, the minister admitted the measure due to the statute of limitations for the crime, which occurred this Friday. -fair.

“Although I understand that the criminal non-prosecution agreement is not appropriate after receiving the complaint, the peculiarities of the specific case lead me to admit it, on an exceptional basis. (ANPP) presents itself as the most appropriate way to minimize losses to the treasury”, he decided.

Last month, the case began to be judged in the plenary of the STF, but a request for a review by Minister André Mendonça suspended the trial.

Before the interruption, the trial score was 5 votes to 1 for the conviction of the parliamentarian to 5 years and 3 months in prison in a semi-open regime for the crime of embezzlement.

At the time, Silas Câmara’s defense denied the accusations and stated that the complaint was made more than 20 years ago by political disaffections who were linked to the deputy’s alternate.