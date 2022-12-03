Chinese F1 GP canceled for the 4th year in a row due to covid-19

The Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix was canceled for the fourth consecutive year on Friday due to strict local measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, and the sport is looking for a possible replacement.

The 2023 race in Shanghai would be the first since 2019 and was scheduled for April 16 as the fourth stop in a record 24-race calendar that promises a spectacular debut in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation#F1 pic.twitter.com/RQaEplXJvA — Formula 1 (@F1) December 2, 2022

“Formula 1 confirms, after dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the continuing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 situation,” a statement said. “Formula 1 is currently evaluating alternative options to replace the 2023 calendar slot and will provide an update on this in due course.”

China, which has maintained a Covid-zero policy, has taken the world‘s toughest measures to contain the spread of the virus, including forced quarantine at centralized facilities for positive cases.

Formula 1 and the local organizers tried to find a solution to allow the race to take place, but with 10 teams and a large number of people involved, the obstacles were too great.

