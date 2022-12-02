BrazilBrazil

Four-day search for people missing from landslide in Paraná

1 minute read
The Paraná Fire Department started today (2) the fourth day of searches after the landslide that occurred on the BR-376, near Guaratuba, on the coast of the state. The corporation estimates that about 30 people are missing.

According to the state government, two deaths were confirmed and six people were rescued alive. Six managed to get out of their vehicles at the time of the landslide.

Since the beginning of the removal work, six trucks and three cars have been removed from the rubble.

The state government recommends that relatives and friends of the disappeared contact the scientific police call center, through the telephone number (41) 3361-7242.

Further information can be obtained by calling the number 0800-282-8082, which belongs to the police operations center. Based on the information, it will be possible to carry out an active search for casualties and victims in hospitals.

In the morning, there was a meeting of the crisis cabinet created by the government of Paraná to monitor the operation, which also includes the participation of the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Military Police of Paraná. Civil Defense is also supporting homeless families and transporting food and medical supplies.

According to the concessionaire Arteris, 14 points with small and medium landslides along the BR-376 were also identified. Company geologists are correcting the terrain in these locations.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

