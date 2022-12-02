Monument reopened for the bicentennial is vandalized in Rio

The monument with the figure of D. Pedro I, recently renovated to commemorate the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, had several parts stolen.

The statue is located in Praça Tiradentes, in the center of Rio de Janeiro. The crime was noticed today (2) and the city hall informed that it is investigating what happened.

“The Municipal Department of Conservation regrets yet another act of vandalism and informs that it will replace elements stolen from the railing of the statue of D. Pedro I, in Praça Tiradentes. The monument is one of the works restored for the Bicentennial of Independence and delivered on September 7 of this year. There is a camera on site and the investigation is the responsibility of the police authorities”, said, in a note, the secretariat responsible for the city’s monuments.

Among the stolen parts of the monument, there are stars and railing tips, in cast metal. In the last two years, especially during and after the peak of the pandemic in the city, the number of metal thefts has increased, resold by thieves and drug addicts to clandestine junkyards, which operate in several neighborhoods, buying the material by weight, which then it is resold to be cast.

Pioneering spirit

The statue, in which Dom Pedro I is mounted on horseback and holds the Manifesto to the Nations in his right hand, was the first public sculpture in the country. On March 30, 1862, the monument was inaugurated with a big party in what was then Praça da Constitution, with the presence of Emperor Dom Pedro II.

In 1855, 35 models by Brazilian and foreign artists were analyzed at the Academia de Belas Artes. The commission chose the project by João Maximiano Mafra. The execution was in charge of the Frenchman Louis Rochet, third place in the competition.

The statue and pedestal were made in Paris, France. They were transported by ship and landed in Brazil in October 1861. Not counting the base, the sculpture was six meters high.

The whole set of work reaches more than 15 meters. Images of indigenous people and animals are present on the pedestal, representing four national rivers: São Francisco, Madeira, Amazonas and Paraná.