Follow the match between Brazil and Cameroon for the Qatar Cup

Already classified, Brazil will go to the field from 4 pm to face Cameroon with a team full of players who are looking for space in the starting lineup. It will be an opportunity for the coach of the national team, Tite, to make technical and tactical observations of the players during a match. You will enjoy with Agência Brazil this match that closes the group stage.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

