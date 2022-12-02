BrazilBrazil

Brazil is scheduled against Cameroon in the last game of the group stage

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Coach Tite has chosen the 11 starters for the Brazilian team that will face Cameroon later, at 4 pm (Brasília time), for the third and final round of the group stage of the Qatar Cup. If Brazil wins, it will maintain the leadership of group G, with a 100% success rate, and will face South Korea next Monday (5) for the round of 16. The South Koreans advanced this Friday (2) after a 2-1 victory over Portugal, in Group H.

Just as he said yesterday (1st) in a press conference, coach Tite opted to spare players who are usually in the starting line-up in order to observe the athletes who had few opportunities in this edition of the World Cup.

“I can only measure how many athletes I can use in a row with them producing on the field. It’s a high-level opportunity for them to compete. It’s a risk? Yes, but an opportunity to show all their quality”, said the coach.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Monument reopened for the bicentennial is vandalized in Rio

4 mins ago

South Korea beats Portugal, advances in the Cup and can face Brazil

25 mins ago

Follow the match between Brazil and Cameroon for the Qatar Cup

49 mins ago

Uruguay beats Ghana, but South Korea’s triumph knocks them both out of the Cup

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.