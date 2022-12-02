Brazil is scheduled against Cameroon in the last game of the group stage

Coach Tite has chosen the 11 starters for the Brazilian team that will face Cameroon later, at 4 pm (Brasília time), for the third and final round of the group stage of the Qatar Cup. If Brazil wins, it will maintain the leadership of group G, with a 100% success rate, and will face South Korea next Monday (5) for the round of 16. The South Koreans advanced this Friday (2) after a 2-1 victory over Portugal, in Group H.

🇬🇧✍️🏻 The initial 11 of @CBF_Football for the match against #Cameroonfor the last round of Group G of the @FIFAWorldCup🇧🇷 🏆 Already qualified for the round of 16, the #Brazil fetches the first place of the key. #BelieveNoYourContinent #CreeEnTuContinente pic.twitter.com/PqjnESidRd — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) December 2, 2022

Just as he said yesterday (1st) in a press conference, coach Tite opted to spare players who are usually in the starting line-up in order to observe the athletes who had few opportunities in this edition of the World Cup.