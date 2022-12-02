Pelé remains hospitalized and his condition is stable

The state of health of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, is stable and shows improvements in general condition, according to a medical bulletin released earlier by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. Pelé was hospitalized last Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for the colon tumor identified in September 2021.

According to the hospital, the medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which has been treated with antibiotics with adequate response. Pelé is in a common room and will remain hospitalized in the next few days for continued treatment.

The medical note is signed by geriatrician and endocrinologist Fabio Nasri, oncologist Rene Gansi and doctor Miguel Cendoroglo, director-superintendent of Hospital Albert Einstein.

Last night (1st) Pelé thanked the messages of support he has received. According to a publication on a social network, the former football player said that he is in the hospital making his monthly visit and that it is always good to receive positive messages. “Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes,” he said in reference to a get well message that was projected on a building in Qatar, the country that hosts the current soccer World Cup.

Also on Thursday, the coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite, expressed his wish that Pelé, 82 years old, recovers soon. “We all want to wish Pelé good health. Our greatest extraterrestrial representative, who is terrestrial,” said Tite.