BrazilBrazil

Pope visits Congo and South Sudan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan early next year, the Vatican said on Thursday (1st), after having to cancel a scheduled trip to the two countries in July because of problems with health.

The Vatican said Francis would travel to Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 and then spend two days in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

He had to cancel the trip in July because of a persistent knee ailment, which forces him to use a wheelchair frequently. Vatican sources said at the time that he was receiving several injections a week for the problem, in addition to physical therapy.

Despite canceling the trip to Africa, the pope continued with other visits abroad, including Canada in late July. Last month, he spent four days in Bahrain.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Medical society launches skin cancer prevention campaign

39 mins ago

Five letter bombs are detected in Spain and the country reinforces security

1 hour ago

Martino steps down as head of Mexico after elimination in the first phase of the World Cup

1 hour ago

“I don’t have to lose forgiveness” says Suarez about game with Ghana in 2010

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.