Pope visits Congo and South Sudan

Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan early next year, the Vatican said on Thursday (1st), after having to cancel a scheduled trip to the two countries in July because of problems with health.

The Vatican said Francis would travel to Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 and then spend two days in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

He had to cancel the trip in July because of a persistent knee ailment, which forces him to use a wheelchair frequently. Vatican sources said at the time that he was receiving several injections a week for the problem, in addition to physical therapy.

Despite canceling the trip to Africa, the pope continued with other visits abroad, including Canada in late July. Last month, he spent four days in Bahrain.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.