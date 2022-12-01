Government launches HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention campaign

On World AIDS Day, celebrated this Thursday (1st), the Ministry of Health launched a national campaign to reinforce and raise awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention. This time, the focus is on young people between the ages of 15 and 24, the most affected population, according to the 2022 HIV/AIDS Epidemiological Bulletin. .6% of cases.

With the theme The more combined, the better!, the 2022 campaign aims to raise awareness and inform about ways to protect and prevent infection. The 2021 estimate by the Ministry of Health shows that 960,000 people are living with HIV in Brazil. In the same year, 40,800 cases of HIV and 35,200 cases of AIDS were detected. About 727,000 are undergoing treatment.

“We need to humanize the treatment of these people not only in the Unified Health System (SUS). We cannot allow diseases like AIDS to remain a little on the sidelines in the face of new situations, as it was with the arrival of the pandemic. That we can generate equity around the world for the treatment of HIV”, said the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, Sandra Barros.

According to the new bulletin, also released today, there is a greater concentration of AIDS cases in people aged between 25 and 39 years: 51.7% of male cases and 47.4% of female cases belong to this age group. .

The same document points out that there was a 24.6% drop in the standardized AIDS mortality rate, which went from 5.6 in 2011 to 4.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021, despite the likely impact of the covid-19 pandemic. in the last year mortality rate.

In the evaluation of the portfolio, this scenario makes it very important to disseminate information about the combined use of new prevention methods, such as pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP and PEP). In 2022, with the update of the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT), the prophylaxis recommendation was updated for all adults and adolescents over 15 years of age at risk of infection, expanding access.

The strategy also prioritizes promoting the use of condoms and encouraging regular testing, which is essential for early detection of the virus among the younger population. With the aim of reducing AIDS mortality, several strategies were developed to qualify care and strengthen the care network for people with advanced AIDS, with the incorporation of new inputs for detecting opportunistic infections.

vertical transmission

The Ministry of Health bulletin points out that the AIDS detection rate in children under five years old has dropped in the last 10 years, from 3.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2011 to 1.2 cases per 100,000 in 2021 , which corresponds to a reduction of 66%. The HIV detection rate in pregnant women increased by 35% in the same period.

To reduce vertical transmission, the Ministry of Health invests in the qualification of care, monitoring and early detection of the disease. The Vertical Transmission Elimination Certification strategy strengthens SUS local management to improve surveillance, diagnosis, assistance and treatment of pregnant women, in addition to training health professionals.

Next month, the distribution of a drug, dolutegravir 5 mg, is planned for children living with HIV/AIDS over four weeks old.