Performance at the Cup shows that Africa deserves more places, says Otto Addo

The strong participation of African teams in the World Cup so far demonstrates the need for the competition to be more inclusive, with more places for teams from the continent, Ghana coach Otto Addo said on Thursday, with four African teams still alive. in Qatar.

Of Africa’s top five qualifiers for the 2022 tournament, Senegal and Morocco reached the round of 16, Ghana could advance with a win in their final group match against Uruguay, while Cameroon still have a chance if they beat an already qualified Brazil, which will rest your best players.

Only Tunisia, who beat France 1-0 on Wednesday, have been eliminated so far.

Speaking before Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to finish top of Group F on Thursday (1st), Ghanaian Addo praised Senegal, the first ranked African team.

“I am very, very happy that our African brothers qualified,” Addo said at a press conference. “It’s certainly an inspiration. I’m happy for Senegal first of all, it’s very, very important. As everyone knows, Africa is, yes, it’s an exploited continent. In history, many things have been wrong with us,” he said. “This is what we try to do for the people, we do it for Ghana, we do it for Africa. And I hope everyone understands that we have to give more than we have and everything we have, because sometimes for people at home it’s their last hope “, said Addo.

At the five previous World Cups, Africa’s best showing came in 2014, when Nigeria and Algeria progressed to the Round of 16.

In the 2002, 2006 and 2010 tournaments, only one African team advanced to the Round of 16, while in 2018 all five African teams exited in the group stage.

Ghana has the best record of any African team, reaching the round of 16 in two of its last three World Cups, and is one of only three African countries to reach the quarter-finals.

Addo said the five World Cup berths for a continent where 55 nations are participating in the qualifiers is disproportionate to Europe, where the same number of countries compete for 13 berths.

“It’s very difficult for us, the probability of going ahead is lower than other nations like in Europe, they have 13 places. The probability is much, much higher,” he said. Thomas Partey of Ghana, who plays for English club Arsenal, said the World Cup had lost good African players due to limited places. “I’m not surprised,” he said of the African teams’ performance.

